Fight Against COVID-19: How To Apply For Janata Curfew Certificate

After China, Italy and many other countries, coronavirus cases in India are increasing day by day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total positive cases in India have crossed the 300 mark.

Five people have lost their lives due to this virus and 23 have successfully recovered. The government is also giving necessary guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, 19 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nation-wide public curfew (Janata Curfew) in the country, to be observed on Sunday.