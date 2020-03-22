Fight Against COVID-19: How To Apply For Janata Curfew Certificate
After China, Italy and many other countries, coronavirus cases in India are increasing day by day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total positive cases in India have crossed the 300 mark.
Five people have lost their lives due to this virus and 23 have successfully recovered. The government is also giving necessary guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, 19 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nation-wide public curfew (Janata Curfew) in the country, to be observed on Sunday.
PM Modi also requested people to call 10 more people and make them aware of the ‘janata curfew’. During this time, PM Modi has asked everyone to stay in their homes and maintain social distancing.
The government has also launched a janata curfew certificate, in a bid to strengthen the fight against the novel coronavirus. For this, people have to register themselves by following the instructions given below:
How to Get Janata Curfew Certificate?
- First, visit the official website of the government – pledge.mygov.in.
- After this, click on the option "I support Janta Curfew" on the homepage.
- Click on 'take pledge'.
- Fill in the required information.
- First enter your name.
- Then select your gender.
- Then you have to fill your date of birth and PIN code.
- After this, fill the information of state and district.
- Then enter your email id and mobile number.
- After this, you have to choose the preferred language.
- Then you will see an option of 'Read Pledge', after which you have to click on 'I Pledge'.
- After this, an OTP will be sent to your mobile.
- A certificate will be sent to your email ID as soon as you complete the process.
(Note: People should keep enter their correct email ID, as the ‘janata curfew certificate’ will be sent to their respective email IDs.)
