All You Need to Know About How Tamil Nadu Is Fighting Coronavirus

As of 7pm on 18 March 2020, one positive case of coronavirus is confirmed in Tamil Nadu. The state government is taking all the precautionary measures to curb the spread of the pandemic. Four isolation centres in Tamil Nadu have been set up –Poonamallee in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Trichy.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government issued a circular ordering all educational institutions, theatres, malls and gyms to be closed.

Tamil Nadu had confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on 7 March 2020, when a 45-year-old man who recently visited Oman tested positive.

Currently, 2,635 people are under home quarantine in Tamil Nadu for 28 days and 24 people are under isolation in hospitals.

Here is all you need to know about facilities which are shut in Tamil Nadu, helpline numbers and the state’s advisory on fake messages.