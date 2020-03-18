All You Need to Know About How Tamil Nadu Is Fighting Coronavirus
As of 7pm on 18 March 2020, one positive case of coronavirus is confirmed in Tamil Nadu. The state government is taking all the precautionary measures to curb the spread of the pandemic. Four isolation centres in Tamil Nadu have been set up –Poonamallee in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Trichy.
On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government issued a circular ordering all educational institutions, theatres, malls and gyms to be closed.
Tamil Nadu had confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on 7 March 2020, when a 45-year-old man who recently visited Oman tested positive.
Currently, 2,635 people are under home quarantine in Tamil Nadu for 28 days and 24 people are under isolation in hospitals.
Here is all you need to know about facilities which are shut in Tamil Nadu, helpline numbers and the state’s advisory on fake messages.
Second Positive Case in TN
The second positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Tamil Nadu. The Health Minister Vijayabaskar has stated that the patient hails from Delhi, and is in isolation at Rajiv Gandhi government hospital in Chennai.
His condition is reported to be stable and, he is currently under observation.
One-Stop Portal for Everything on COVID-19
The Tamil Nadu health department has launched a web portal – http://stopcoronatn.in – as a one-stop centre for all queries on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
People with travel history and showing symptoms can self-report on the portal, following which the 24x7 control room will get in touch with them.
The portal will also list guidelines issued by the government of India and the World Health Organisation (WHO), advisories from the state government and daily bulletins.
You can self-report on the portal using your mobile number with an OTP-enabled login. You can even register your feedback.
Vegetable, Fruit Markets Won't Be Shut Down
A fake message which claims that Corporation of Chennai has closed all vegetable and fruit markets in Guindy, Mambalam, Mylapore and Koyambedu in Chennai till 31 March, is doing the rounds on WhatsApp and Facebook.
The Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash clarified,
“Except establishments like malls, theatres etc, other facilities like fruits, vegetables, meat and fish markets will remain open. All small grocery stores, small trade establishments, supermarkets etc will remain open too. The aim is to prevent the spread of virus, not to affect the common man’s life.”
Latest Stats by Health Ministry
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar released the latest statistics at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.
- Number of screened passengers - 189750
- People under followup -2984
- Beds in isolation wards - 1120
- Number of people presently admitted - 32
- Samples tested -222, of which 166 have been tested negative, one positive and 55 are under process
- Testing centres - King Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Guindy, Chennai; National Institute of Virology, Pune; Theni VRDL; Thiruvarur VRDL; Tirunelveli VRDL
The health ministry has also put up several posters urging people to sanitise their surroundings, wash hands with soap at regular intervals and avoid outdoors.
One Case Tested Positive in Puducherry
A 68-year-old woman was tested positive for coronavirus in Puducherry's Mahe on Tuesday. The patient’s condition is stable and she is currently undergoing treatment at Mahe Hospital. She had just returned from Saudi Arabia. Her close contacts have been tested and, many others are being traced.
The Puducherry government has declared a holiday for kindergarteners and primary schools in the Union Territory, until further notice.
Bars will be shut until 31 March 2020 in the state. However, liquor shops will remain open. All public parks, botanical garden, Aurobindo Ashram, museum, boat houses at Poornankuppam and at Thengaithittu will be closed.
TN’s 1st COVID-19 Patient Recovers, Discharged
Tamil Nadu’s first COVID-19 patient has recovered and was discharged on Tuesday, 17 March 2020.
“Results of his two consecutive samples taken 24 hours apart tested negative. Hence, the passenger and the contact has been stepped down from the isolation ward. The health status of his contacts under home quarantine are stable,” read the bulletin issued by Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department.
Massive Anti-CAA Protest Defies Social Distancing
At least 3,000 people took to the streets – despite several warnings against mass gathering in public places – to protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Hundreds of members of Thowheeth Jamaath, a local Islamic outfit, called for a massive ‘Jail Bharo’ protest in 36 places across Tamil Nadu.
Some protesters raised slogans which said, ‘Even coronavirus has killed only three, but CAA have killed more than 80 so far in India.’ Many took to social media to strongly condemn the gathering for being irresponsible during such a critical time.
Chennai’s Shaheen Bagh Suspends Protest
After 34 days, Chennai’s own Shaheen Bagh in Old Washermanpet decided to call off their protest in the wee hours of 18 March 2020.
“For the welfare of the people, we have decided to temporarily call off the protest against CAA and NRC. Once the situation gets better, we would continue our protests with renewed vigour till the TN Assembly passes a resolution against CAA-NPR-NRC,” a statement read.
List of Services Shut Down
Here is a list of everything that will be under lockdown until 31 March:
- All educational institutions, theatres, malls, gyms, amusement parks, swimming pools to be closed
- Wedding halls must not take fresh bookings until further orders
- Planned events can take place, but the advisory is to keep the crowds to a minimum. For instance, a wedding planned for 100 people, should include only 100-odd guests
- No permission granted for rallies, public meetings, summer camps, conferences, exhibitions, cultural or sporting events
- Sports arenas, bars, clubs and other recreational facilities shut
- Resorts to remain closed during the period and cannot accept any advance booking from guests till 31 March.
- People advised to avoid gathering at places of worship, beaches
- TASMACs, that is state-owned liquor shops, to be shut down
- Anganwadi centres will be closed but dry rations for children in these anganwadis would be handed over to their parents.
- Private institutes, such as SRM University, Central University of Tamil Nadu, NIT Trichy, Vels University and VIT have closed campuses
