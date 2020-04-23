Housing Sales Fall 26% in Jan-Mar Quarter in 9 Top Cities: Report

According to the data, housing sales declined in all the nine cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram (including Bhiwadi, Dharuhera and Sohna), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai (including Navi Mumbai and Thane), Pune and Noida (including Greater Noida, Noida Extension and Yamuna Expressway).

In Maharashtra, housing sales in Mumbai declined 14 percent to 23,969 units while Pune saw 15 percent fall in demand to 15,523 apartments.

Sales in Ahmedabad fell by 36 percent to 4,549 units, while Bengaluru saw 24 percent drop to 8,197 units.

Chennai witnessed 23 percent fall in sales at 3,643 units, while Hyderabad recorded 39 percent slump at 5,554 units.

In Delhi-NCR region, Gurugram faced 73 percent fall in sales at 1,901 flats, while Noida saw 26 percent decrease at 3,152 units.

Residential sales in Kolkata were down 41 percent to 2,747 units.