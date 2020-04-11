‘Gradual Dilution’: MHA Objects to Lockdown ‘Violation’ in Bengal

The Union Home Ministry has objected to what it called was a "gradual dilution" of lockdown in West Bengal and said shops of non-essential goods were allowed to open in the state and the police also gave permission to religious gatherings.

In a communication to the chief secretary and the DGP of West Bengal, the Union Home Ministry also said there is no regulation in vegetable, fish and mutton markets, and social-distancing norms are being violated at these places in the state.

“As per further reports received from security agencies, gradual dilution of lockdown has been reported from West Bengal, with an increase in the number of exceptions being provided by the state government,” the Home Ministry letter said.

For instance, shops relating to non-essential items have been allowed to function, it said.