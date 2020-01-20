Three Hizbul Terrorists Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Shopian

Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a police deserter, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, 20 January, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wacchi area of Shopian district following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said. He said the terrorists were asked to surrender but they opened fire towards security forces' positions.