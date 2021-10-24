Hindu Man Allegedly Killed by Muslim Girlfriend's Family in Karnataka

Police in north Karnataka’s Vijayapura have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old man, reportedly killed for having a relationship with a Muslim woman.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Nimbaragi, a resident of Alamela taluk. Ravi went missing on 21 October when he went out to get groceries, and his body was found at the bottom of a farm well two days later, on 23 October. Police suspect he was killed by strangulation and later his body was dumped in the well.