BMC Declares Holiday for Offices Amid Rainfall, Flooding in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday, 23 September, declared it a holiday for all private and government establishments, except emergency services, after severe waterlogging and heavy rainfall in many parts of Mumbai, ANI reported. The Commissioner has appealed to the public to come out of their homes only if necessary, the report said.

Heavy rainfall hit parts of Mumbai on the night of Tuesday, causing waterlogging in parts of the city such as Grant Road, Charni Road, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar, Matunga, Mahim etc, news agency ANI reported.