Health Workers at Risk, No Guideline for COVID-19 Protective Gear
As the coronavirus outbreak grips the world, worst-hit are healthcare professionals. To tackle a situation as grave as what the world is facing right now, special attention needs to be given to the professionals who are constantly on their toes to help people.
In a press conference on Saturday, 21 March, health ministry addressed the issues related to protective gears for these professionals as manufacturers complained they don’t have a standard guideline and an inventory to meet the demand. AIIMS doctors claimed they are using self-made masks and sanitisers to tackle the shortage, with the help of WHO guidelines.
Healthcare workers are facing a big threat as people are reaching out to them in large numbers for check-ups and tests for which they don’t have the adequate and suitable protective equipment.
Required Action for Procurement Underway: Health Ministry
As manufacturers complained of an unclear standard guideline and specifications from Health Ministry for the production of these PP kits, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, while briefing the media on Saturday, 21 March, when questioned about the shortage of PPE said, “There was a gap in the beginning since PPAs brought here were made using imported clothes. Considering that gap, We made a committee of Ministry of Textile members and public health experts.”
It’s not clear yet when the guideline will be made public by the ministry for private manufacturers to use and when the procurement will begin. At present, manufacturers don’t have the updated guideline.
Many private hospitals rely on the manufacturers to produce the required gear.
Private Manufacturers Highlight Shortage in Absence of Guideline
Earlier, Smita Shah, MD of Mediklin Healthcare Ltd, a private company that has been producing protective kits for years now, told The Quint, “Government is relying only on HLL Lifecare Ltd for procuring personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals. HLL further has three subcontractors who do the job.”
She iterated that it is not possible for these three companies to fulfill the current demand in the absence of a proper advisory or specifications from the government.
When asked why the government isn’t giving an advisory or specifications to manufacturers to create PPE kits, she said, “It is their personal gain. Had they wanted to give an advisory, they would have gone by now.”
She says her company has provided PP kits to one hospital in Mumbai and a few in Hyderabad (in total, 2,000 kits). These hospitals didn’t ask her to follow any sort of specification or guideline. She ensures the workers follow WHO guidelines, at the very least.
Textile Ministry Notes Scarcity
Times of India reported that a meeting held by Textile Ministry on 18 March noted health ministry’s current requirement of 7.25 lakh body overalls, 60 lakh N-95 masks and 1 crore 3-ply masks. These have already been ordered.
The meeting minutes accessed by TOI further said, “There is a shortage of material and the rate of supply is not able to meet the rising demand.” Interestingly, these numbers are only for the public sector. The requirement in private sector is not even reflected in these numbers.
As of Saturday evening, 283 positive cases have been reported in India, a steep rise from last week.
Don’t Have Enough Protective Equipment: AIIMS Doctors
Dr Adarsh Pratap, a senior resident from Department of Surgery from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, told The Quint,
“The PPE supply is being interrupted, stocks are running out already. The novel coronavirus crisis has just started and we are in a critical time,” he added.
Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, National President of Progressive Medicos & Scientists Forum (PMSF) and former doctor at AIIMS said, “There are about 7,000 nurses and other allied healthcare workers like technicians, helpers who work the stretchers etc. They are also human and need protection.”
(With inputs from Times of India)
