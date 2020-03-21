Health Workers at Risk, No Guideline for COVID-19 Protective Gear

As the coronavirus outbreak grips the world, worst-hit are healthcare professionals. To tackle a situation as grave as what the world is facing right now, special attention needs to be given to the professionals who are constantly on their toes to help people.

In a press conference on Saturday, 21 March, health ministry addressed the issues related to protective gears for these professionals as manufacturers complained they don’t have a standard guideline and an inventory to meet the demand. AIIMS doctors claimed they are using self-made masks and sanitisers to tackle the shortage, with the help of WHO guidelines.