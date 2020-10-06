No Festive Events in Containment Zones: Health Ministry Guidelines

The Health Ministry on Tuesday, 6 October, issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus during ensuing festivities and urged people in containment zones, and vulnerable populations, to celebrate festivals at their homes.

"Festive events shall be permitted only outside the Containment Zones. Organisers, staff and visitors from Containment Zones shall not be permitted. People residing inside Containment Zones may be encouraged to observe all festivals inside their homes and not move out," the ministry added.



It said that the festivals, fairs, rallies, exhibitions, cultural functions, processions and concerts associated with the festivities are mass events and advised the administrative requirement such as identification of spatial boundaries and preparation of a detailed site plan in compliance with thermal screening, physical distancing, sanitisation etc.