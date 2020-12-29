Health Min Vardhan Nominated to Board of Global Vaccine Alliance
The body was created to improve access to new and underused vaccines for children living in the poorest countries.
i
Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan has been nominated by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) as a member on the GAVI Board, reported ANI, citing the Government of India.
GAVI, according to its official website, is an international organisation created to improve access to new and underused vaccines for children living in the world's poorest countries. The organisation was created in 2000.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!