‘Have Repealed 1500 Obsolete Laws’: PM Modi at Judicial Conference

“We have repealed 1,500 laws that are no longer relevant,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the International Judicial Conference in Delhi on Saturday, 22 February 2020.

“We also came up with new laws such as those on transgender rights, Triple Talaq and the specially-abled,” the prime minister said in his opening remarks.

The comments came amid growing clamour for the rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the Parliament in December 2019.

Acknowledging the stellar role of the judiciary as an important pillar of democracy, PM Modi further said, “We are also grateful to India's judiciary for acknowledging the balance between vikas (development) and environment.”