‘Have Not Received Any Evidence on Loya’s Death’: Maha Home Min

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday, 25 January, said that he is yet to receive any new evidence about the death of special CBI judge BH Loya who had handled the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case.

Many people had contacted him saying that they had evidence, but none so far had come up with actual proof, he said, speaking at the Press Club in Nagpur.

To a query whether the probe into Loya's death will be reopened, the minister said, "I received several phone calls from people who claimed they had (new) evidence.