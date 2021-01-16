Film City to Be Set up in Haryana Soon, Land Finalised: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar says the state government is formulating a plan to open a film city in the state for which land spanning 50 to100 acres has been finalised, PTI reported on 16 January.

According to the report, a state-level award will also be given to Haryanvi artistes every year to encourage them and all possible help will be rendered for promoting the arts, he said in a statement.

A delegation of Haryanvi folk artistes met the chief minister in Chandigarh where he discussed with them the steps that can be taken to improve the Haryanvi folk genre.

He said an artiste should work on an ideology with regard to the message and teachings that an artiste wants to share with the society.