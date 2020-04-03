COVID-19: Haryana Villages Keep Off Outsiders With Fences & Guards
With the fear of coronavirus reaching rural Haryana, the locals in several areas have set up barriers at the entry and exits of their villages and are manning these checkpoints 24x7 to keep outsiders away.
Over 40 people have been detected positive with the virus in the state. Meanwhile, Chief Minister ML Khattar has sealed the inter-state borders to prevent the influx of migrant workers from Delhi and the neighbouring states.
But the panic in rural parts of the state have made the locals take it upon themselves to protect their own villages.
Ashu, one of the locals who has volunteered to guard the entry point of Indergarh village, says, “If a doctor or anyone with an emergency need wants to go into the village, we are making them wash their hands with sanitizers and only then allowing them to enter. Otherwise, we are not letting anyone else enter the village.”
Similar scenes were witnessed in villages of Jind and Fatehadbad districts in Haryana. In Jind’s Amarheri village, a group of locals have divided themselves at five different entry points. At the entry points, ropes have been hung across the street as a fence to keep away outsiders.
One of the volunteers, Subhash, said, “We guard the entry points from 7 am to 10 pm. If someone needs to meet anyone urgently, we ask the villagers to come outside and meet them. We don’t allow any outsider to go inside the village.”
Subhash added, “If the villagers need any ration, the panchayat has made arrangements for the items to be delivered to their homes.”
In Fatehabad’s Kajal Heri village too, locals put up fences made of tree branches or parked their bikes, tractors or carts across the roads.
