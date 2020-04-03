COVID-19: Haryana Villages Keep Off Outsiders With Fences & Guards

With the fear of coronavirus reaching rural Haryana, the locals in several areas have set up barriers at the entry and exits of their villages and are manning these checkpoints 24x7 to keep outsiders away.

Over 40 people have been detected positive with the virus in the state. Meanwhile, Chief Minister ML Khattar has sealed the inter-state borders to prevent the influx of migrant workers from Delhi and the neighbouring states.

But the panic in rural parts of the state have made the locals take it upon themselves to protect their own villages.