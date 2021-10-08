'Don't Want Any Clash': Haryana CM Khattar Withdraws 'Tit for Tat' Remark

Speaking at a meeting with workers from the BJP's Kisan Morcha at his residence on Sunday, 3 October, Manohar Lal Khattar made controversial remarks asking party workers to create groups with hundreds of volunteers in every district of north and west Haryana, who would be ready to face "sticks and jail time".

Talking about farmers, Khattar was heard saying that in districts in north and west Haryana should gather hundreds of volunteers and ensure that they would be willing to act "tit for tat." When asked a question by an audience member, he assured that the volunteers need not worry about bail.

"Once you serve jail time for a while, you'll learn more there than this meeting can teach you. You'll become big leaders and your name will go down in history", he said.

He later cautioned his audience that no matter what, they must remain disciplined and not cross lines.

