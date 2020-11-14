Haryana CM Khattar Taken to Hospital After Respiratory Distress
Haryana CM Khattar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on 24 August.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while on a visit to Himachal Pradesh, was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, on Saturday, 14 November, after he complained of experiencing some respiratory distress, reported ANI.
Haryana CM Khattar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on 24 August. However, he had recovered since.
(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge)
