Happy Republic Day 2024: 50+ Wishes, Messages, and Quotes To Share on 26 January

This year, India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26 January 2024. The day is observed with great enthusiasm in the country as it marks the day when the Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950. What makes the Republic Day of India even more special is the Republic Day parade featuring colourful and vibrant tableaux of different states & union territories as well as flag hoisting, cultural programmes, and aerial shows.
Every year, the Republic Day Parade takes place along the iconic Rajpath or Kartayva Path in New Delhi. The event is a symbol of pride and unity, and is an occasion to pay homage and respect to the brave freedom fighters who lost their lives in the struggle for independence.
On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, we have curated some wishes, messages, images, and quotes for your to share with your loved ones on 26 January 2024.
Happy Republic Day 2024: 50+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Images To Share
On this occasion of Republic Day, let us pledge to protect our nation, and make it proud. Happy Republic Day 2024.
May this Republic Day bring lots of happiness and prosperity in our lives. Happy Republic Day.
We are proud to be the part of this strong nation. Happy Republic Day 2024.
As we unfurl our national flag, let us remember the sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day 2024.
Let us hold the values of our Constitution and contribute to the progress of our country. Happy Republic Day 2024.
As we mark the 75th Republic Day, let us pledge to keep our nation safe and secure forever. Greetings of Republic Day 2024.
Happy Republic Day 2024. May the spirits of patriotism keep you happy and prosperous always.
On this Republic Day, let us enjoy the freedom of our country and be thankful about it. Happy Republic Day 2024.
Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!!!
Our country is our pride and we will protect it forever. Happy Republic Day 2024
India is the only country in this world where there us diversity in culture and religion, and together all the people weave the beautiful fabric of nation. Happy Republic Day 2024.
We should love our country more than anything and keep the patriotism in our lives forever. Happy Republic Day.
May the tricolour always fly high and keep displaying the unity and diversity of our nation. Happy Republic Day 2024.
On this Republic Day, let us embrace the diversity of our nation, and pledge to stay together with love and respect. Happy Republic Day.
We should be proud about being Indians, and love our nation more than anything. Happy Republic Day.
On this proud occasion of Republic Day, let us remember the brave hearts lost their lives during the struggle for independence. Happy Republic Day 2024.
Let us honor the brave heroes of our country who made the independence of India possible. Happy Republic Day 2024.
I wish all the people of India a very Happy Republic Day. May the unity and strength of our country stay now and forever.
On this occasion of Republic Day, let us enjoy the freedom of our country and build a beautiful nation full of love, respect, and peace. Happy Republic Day 2024.
Let us celebrate the strength and resilience of India on this Republic Day. Greetings of the Day!!!
Let's appreciate and honour the rich history and culture of our country. Happy Republic Day 2023.
The Freedom has not come to us easily, it is wrapped with the blood, sweat, and heart of our brave freedom fighters. Let us salute them and honour this freedom for the rest of our lives. Happy Republic Day 2024.
Republic Day is an emotion that we being Indians should live always with deep reverence. Happy Republic Day 2024.
On this Republic Day, let's pledge to save our country and support our proud heroes who are like a shield between us and the enemies. Happy Republic Day.
Let us salute our National Flag with honour and respect and pledge to maintain its dignity. Happy Republic Day 2024.
We Indians are known for our generosity and kind heartedness. Let us evoke our patriotic spirit and pay our deepest respect to the mother India. Wishing you all a Happy Republic Day.
We should be proud to be the citizens of the most beautiful country in the world. Happy Republic Day 2024.
May this Republic Day fill our hearts with tremendous love for mother India. Happy Republic Day 2024.
Let us pledge to follow the values of justice, peace, unity, liberty, and equality to make India a unique and beautiful nation. Happy Republic Day 2024.
Happy Republic Day 2024. We should feel blessed to be a part of country that is full of strength and resilience.
Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards our fellow men. [Dr BR Ambedkar].
Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of life and its spirit is always the spirit of age. [Dr BR Ambedkar].
Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it. [Bal Gangadhar Tilak].
Don't see others doing better than you beat your own records everyday, because success is a fight between you and yourself. [Chandra Shekhar Azad].
Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living? [Mahatma Gandhi].
Let a new India arise out of peasants' cottages, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper. [Swami Vivekananda].
Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark. [Rabindranath Tagore].y
Today everyone wants to know what his rights are, but if a man learns to discharge his duties right from childhood and studies the sacred books of his faith he automatically exercises his rights too. [Mahatma Gandhi].
However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However, bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good. [B.R. Ambedkar].
We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech, and
earnestness in action. [Sarojini Naidu].
I have never seen that life is bliss. I woke up and found that life is service. I served and found that there is joy in service. [Rabindranath Tagore].
Every nation has a message to deliver, a mission to fulfil, a destiny to reach. The mission of India has been to guide humanity. [Swami Vivekananda].
A thoughtful mind, when it sees a nation’s flag, sees not the flag, but the nation itself. [Henry Ward Beecher].
The strength of a nation lies in the character of its citizens. [Mahatma Gandhi].
Service without humility is selfishness and egotism. [Mahatma Gandhi].
If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it. [BR Ambedkar].
Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle. [BR Ambedkar].
Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age. [BR Ambedkar].
I believe that in the history of the world, there has not been a more genuinely democratic struggle for freedom than ours. [Mahatma Gandhi].
In the democracy which I have envisaged, a democracy established by nonviolence, there will be equal freedom for all. [Mahatma Gandhi].
