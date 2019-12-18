‘Had No Option But to Call Police,’ Says AMU VC Prof Tariq Mansoor
Professor Tariq Mansoor, vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), released a statement saying that the university administration was “left with no other choice but to call the police” after “anti-social/lumpen elements (including expelled ex-students) intermingled with students, and forcibly broke open the Bab-e-Syed gate of the university.”
In a two-page letter to students of AMU, Mansoor said that on the night of 15 December, there was "fake news" being circulated regarding the death of two students of Jamia Millia Islamia in police firing. During this, anti-social elements broke open the main gates of the university and resorted to stone pelting on the police outside which "posed imminent danger to the life of students and the property of the university." So, the university administration was compelled to call the police to control the situation.
'Only 7 Detained Were University Students'
In the letter, the vice-chancellor said that out of 27 students detained, only 7 were university students, which he writes, is "proof that anti-social and outside elements" damaged property and endangered the life of students. Significantly, he says that the decision to call the police was "timely and necessary."
'Pained by Injuries of Students'
Talking of severe injuries sustained by AMU students during the events of 15-16 December night, Mansoor said that the three students admitted in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College are being provided with best regular treatment. He also said that he has informed higher authorities of the damage caused by police excesses and will ensure that the "allegations are fully inquired by the competent authorities."
Here's the full statement by Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor.
