‘Had No Option But to Call Police,’ Says AMU VC Prof Tariq Mansoor

Professor Tariq Mansoor, vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), released a statement saying that the university administration was “left with no other choice but to call the police” after “anti-social/lumpen elements (including expelled ex-students) intermingled with students, and forcibly broke open the Bab-e-Syed gate of the university.”

In a two-page letter to students of AMU, Mansoor said that on the night of 15 December, there was "fake news" being circulated regarding the death of two students of Jamia Millia Islamia in police firing. During this, anti-social elements broke open the main gates of the university and resorted to stone pelting on the police outside which "posed imminent danger to the life of students and the property of the university." So, the university administration was compelled to call the police to control the situation.