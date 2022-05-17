Gyanvapi Mosque Case Live: SC to Hear Plea Against Survey, Report Deadline Today
A Varanasi court directed that a spot in the mosque complex be sealed after a 'shivling' was claimed to be found
A Supreme Court bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha will be hearing petitions by the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid challenging a survey ordered by a Varanasi court in the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Tuesday, 17 May.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Varanasi court directed that a spot in the mosque complex be sealed after it was claimed by a court-appointed advocate commissioner that a shivling was found during the said survey.
Previously, the Varanasi court had ordered an inspection of the mosque premises on petitions moved by five Hindu women asking for year-long access to pray at a Hindu shrine behind the western wall of the complex – where Hindu prayers were currently permitted once a year. The report was slated to be submitted on 17 May.
Supreme Court bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha to hear the matter today
Media report cites official as saying that the Gyanvapi mosque survey report 'cannot be submitted today'
Petitions were moved by five Hindu women
Petitioners asked for year-long access to pray at a Hindu shrine behind the western wall of the mosque complex
Hindu prayers were currently permitted once a year at the spot
Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, bars conversion of places of worship
What Does the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 Say?
Section 3 of the Act bars conversion of places of worship.
This means that no person shall convert any place of worship of any religious denomination into a place of worship of a different religious denomination.
Conversion, under section 2(b), “with its grammatical variations, includes alteration or change of whatever nature.”
Section 4 of the same Act declares that "the religious character of a place of worship existing on the 15th day of August, 1947" shall continue to be the same as it existed on that day. This basically means that if a building was a temple on 15 August 1947, it cannot be turned into a mosque in the future and vice versa.
The singular exception to these provisions, as stated in section 5 of the Act, was the Ram Janma Bhumi-Babri Masjid conflict.
Read more about it here.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is of the view that the Varanasi court’s survey order is in violation of the Places of Worship Act.
Puranas Mention in Detail 'Jyotirling' at 'Gyanvapi Temple': President of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Council
Nagendra Pandey, President, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Council was quoted by ANI UP on Tuesday as saying:
“The Puranas clearly mention in detail about Gyanvapi Temple and a 'Jyotirling' placed there. There is no doubt that the present-day Gyanvapi mosque was a part of the temple complex mentioned in our scriptures.”
Advocate Commissioner Will Seek Time From Court to Submit Report Today: Assistant Adv Commissioner
“Advocate commissioner will seek time from court to submit report today," said Ajay Singh, Assistant Advocate Commissioner, on Tuesday.
