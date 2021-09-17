Gujarat: Arrested for Transporting Beef, 32-Year-Old Takes His Own Life in Jail

Arrested by the Godhra B Division police station on Wednesday, 15 September, for 'transporting cow meat', Qasim Abdullah Hayat hanged himself in jail the next day, before he could be produced in front of the magistrate.

The suicide of the 32-year-old man was captured in the CCTV footage, Panchmahals district police said, The Indian Express reported.

Speaking to the news organisation, Panchmahal district Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said that Hayat's medical reports are under preparation.

She stated,