GST Compensation: Kerala and West Bengal Agree to Option 1

Under the Option 1, states are being given the amount of shortfall arising out of the GST implementation (pegged at Rs 1.1 lakh crore) through a special borrowing window put in place by the Union government. It has already borrowed an amount of Rs 24,000 crore on behalf of the states in four instalments and passed it on to the states and UTs who chose Option 1. The instalment was given on October 23, then on November 2, 9 and 23.