Govt Violated GST Compensation Cess Act, Used Funds Elsewhere: CAG

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has found that the Centre violated its own law on the Goods and Services Tax regime by retaining Rs 47,272 crore of the GST compensation cess. The fund was specifically to compensate states for loss of revenue during the financial year of 2017-18 and 2019-19, The Indian Express reported on Friday, 25 September.

According to the GST Compensation Cess Act, the cess collected during a year is required to be credited to a “non-lapsable fund” which is part of the Public Account, and is meant to compensate states for loss of revenue, the report added.

This revelation comes at a time when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament that there was no provision in the law to compensate states for loss of GST revenue in the monsoon session last week.