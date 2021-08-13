J&K BJP Functionary Injured in Grenade Attack, 2-Year-Old Nephew Killed
The boy, reportedly Jasbir Singh's nephew, succumbed to his injuries at a Rajouri hospital around midnight.
A two-year-old boy injured in the grenade attack on J&K BJP leader Jasbir Singh's residence in Rajouri on Thursday, 12 August, has succumbed to his injuries, DC Rajouri Rajesh Kumar Shavan told news agency ANI on Friday, 13 August.
Singh was also left injured in the attack that saw seven members of his family hurt, including his parents and three other relatives.
The boy, reportedly Singh's nephew, succumbed to his injuries at Rajouri's Government Medical College and Hospital around midnight, sources told news agency PTI.
Soon after the attack, security forces rushed to the scene and launched a search operation, reported Hindustan Times.
Police have also lodged an FIR in the case and are investigating who was behind the grenade attack.
BJP leader Tarun Chugh condemned the attack on Twitter, claiming that Pakistan-based terrorists were behind the "cowardly attack".
Meanwhile, Ravinder Raina, the BJP’s J&K unit head, said, “We strongly condemn the attack and appeal to Jammu and Kashmir Police to immediately arrest the terrorists responsible for the heinous and cowardly attack. They have claimed the life of an innocent child and injured six others. They will have to pay the price.”
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
