J&K BJP Functionary Injured in Grenade Attack, 2-Year-Old Nephew Killed

A two-year-old boy injured in the grenade attack on J&K BJP leader Jasbir Singh's residence in Rajouri on Thursday, 12 August, has succumbed to his injuries, DC Rajouri Rajesh Kumar Shavan told news agency ANI on Friday, 13 August.

Singh was also left injured in the attack that saw seven members of his family hurt, including his parents and three other relatives.

The boy, reportedly Singh's nephew, succumbed to his injuries at Rajouri's Government Medical College and Hospital around midnight, sources told news agency PTI.

Soon after the attack, security forces rushed to the scene and launched a search operation, reported Hindustan Times.