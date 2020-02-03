Coimbatore Teacher Arrested for ‘Sexually Harassing’ Students

A 50-year-old teacher was arrested by the Coimbatore police for allegedly sexually harassing female students. The accused S Natarajan, has been working as a science teacher for Classes 6 and 8 at a government school near Annur for the last 23 years.

According to the police, Natarajan touched a Class 7 student inappropriately in the school. When the student took up the issue with higher authorities, he also allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she pursued the case. Since the school’s authorities did not take any action against Natarajan despite a complaint from the student, her parents approached the Thudiyalur All Women’s Police Station and filed a complaint on Saturday.