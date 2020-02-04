Govt May Withdraw SSG Cover of Mehbooba’s Daughter & Brother
Breaching security protocol, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Javed and brother Tassaduq Mufti are likely to lose Special Security Group (SSG) cover.
Iltija, who has been maintaining her mother’s Twitter handle after the latter’s detention in August 2019, had become automatically entitled to the SSG cover for being a chief minister’s daughter. Meanwhile, cinematographer Tassaduq, who lives separately in Srinagar and Mumbai, had been specially granted this protection by sister Mehbooba Mufti’s government vide a notification issued through SRO No: 246, dated 28 July 2016. He also functioned as a Cabinet Minister from 28 December 2017 to the end of Mehbooba’s government on 18 June 2018.
Protected Iltija’s ‘Deliberate Security Violations’
According to a communication received in the Home Department on 23 January 2020, from Directorate of SSG, Iltija is “reluctant to adhere to the security norms and wilfully violating the security protocol, which defeats the very purpose of providing her the SSG cover, besides a grave security hazard, which can sometime put the department as well as PP (protected person) in dilemma”.
Director SSG has recommended the withdrawal of SSG cover on account of her “deliberate security violations, which amount to non-adherence to the security norms as per the SOP”. It has been asserted in the communication that Iltija was “not willing to have the SSG cover”.
Notices Served on Iltija, Tassaduq Mufti
Sources in the top rungs of bureaucracy said that two notices had been issued to Iltija, first on 10 January 2020 and the second on 22 January 2020, advising her to strictly adhere to the SSG protocol during her stay and movement. But despite that, she is said to have continued to breach the protocol.
Attachments to both the notices illustrate specific violations of the standard operating procedure (SOP) which Iltija has allegedly committed during her movement in Srinagar and New Delhi from July 2019 to January 2020. An identical notice has been issued to Tassaduq on 10 January 2020.
“The government will take an appropriate decision in this matter very soon,” said a bureaucratic source who revealed that SSG had been spending “a huge amount” every month on account of providing security and vehicles to these protected persons. “Besides, the government can’t take responsibility of the consequences of such brazen breaches of the security protocol,” he said.
‘In Brutal Lockdown, Security My Least Concern’
Speaking to The Quint on the issue, Iltija said, “I have nothing to say on this matter. Kashmir has been under a brutal lockdown since August and security issue is the least of my concerns.”
She did not react to the allegations that she had wilfully breached the security protocol on several occasions in the last six months.
Knowledgeable sources said they were unaware about the notice to Tassaduq but confirmed that Iltija had received the notices dated 10 January and 22 January, delivered at her mother’s Fort View residence on Gupkar Road.
In the virtual charge sheet, SSG has communicated to Iltija that on 5 January, she went on an unscheduled programme from her mother’s detention centre, Bungalow No: T-6 Transport Lane, to a departmental store on Residency Road and thereafter in the evening to Hotel Vivanta By Taj. On 7 January, she appeared at the Fair View frisking gate, argued with Access Control and others on her visit to Bijbehara.
7 January Drama at Mehbooba’s Residence
The charge sheet further claims, “She (Iltija) was requested very politely and respectfully by Incharge Access Control that District Administration has not given security clearance for her visit to Anantnag. On hearing this, she lost her temper and started shouting on deployed officers/officials on main gate. She became aggressive, used abusive/unparliamentary language and tried to breach security cover. Lady police officials tried to keep her away from the iron gate to avoid any injuries to her, as she tried to take exit forcibly to meet media persons outside and created ruckus. She not only abused with the lady officials, but also had a scuffle with them and tried to push them away to make her way. But the security staff deployed there very deftly and professionally handled the situation and politely requested not to indulge in such acts and move inside.”
It further adds: “Around 1500 hours, she (Iltija) along with Ms Shahana (sister of Begum Mufti) came back again at the main gate of Fairview and started abusing and intimidating officer incharge and other officials particularly lady officials deployed at the main gate. She also warned them for dire consequences”.
‘Chain of Security Breaches’ Goes Unabated
According to the SSG charge sheet, Iltija committed further breaches of security protocol, often visiting her mother’s detention centre and a departmental store, without fulfilling the obligation of informing the agency about her movement 72 hours in advance. It points to specific violations on 9, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 21 January. Second notice goes to her on 22 January and the matter has been taken up with Principal Secretary Home on 23 January.
“On 21 January 2020, on receipt of information of her arrival at Delhi Airport, SSG deputed vehicle/PSO and escort at Delhi Airport. The PSO deployed for security duties with the PP contacted on her personal phone number, but she refused to take the vehicles/PSOs and escort, which is grave security hazard and amounts to violation of SSG SOP norms,” said the SSG charge sheet.
After DSP’s Arrest, Iltija ‘Safer Without Them’
Exactly the day Home Department received a communication on 23 January recommending withdrawal of SSG cover from Iltija, she posted on her mother’s Twitter:
Iltija referred to Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Saingh’s dramatic arrest while escorting top wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militant Syed Naveed Mushtaq and two others from Srinagar to Jammu on 11 January 2020 and posted that she was “certainly safer without them”.
