Govt May Withdraw SSG Cover of Mehbooba’s Daughter & Brother

The charge sheet further claims, “She (Iltija) was requested very politely and respectfully by Incharge Access Control that District Administration has not given security clearance for her visit to Anantnag. On hearing this, she lost her temper and started shouting on deployed officers/officials on main gate. She became aggressive, used abusive/unparliamentary language and tried to breach security cover. Lady police officials tried to keep her away from the iron gate to avoid any injuries to her, as she tried to take exit forcibly to meet media persons outside and created ruckus. She not only abused with the lady officials, but also had a scuffle with them and tried to push them away to make her way. But the security staff deployed there very deftly and professionally handled the situation and politely requested not to indulge in such acts and move inside.”

It further adds: “Around 1500 hours, she (Iltija) along with Ms Shahana (sister of Begum Mufti) came back again at the main gate of Fairview and started abusing and intimidating officer incharge and other officials particularly lady officials deployed at the main gate. She also warned them for dire consequences”.