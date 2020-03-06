Govt Employees Facing Corruption Charges Can Be Denied Passport

Government employees under suspension or granted sanction of prosecution over corruption charges will not be able to get a passport, according to an official order.

The move follows a review of the existing guidelines by the Personnel Ministry, in consultation with the Central Vigilance Commission and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

It is required to check the vigilance clearance of such government servants for grant of passport, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry to secretaries of all central government departments.

Accordingly, it has been decided that vigilance clearance can be withheld if an officer is under suspension or a charge sheet has been filed in a court by the investigating agency in a criminal case, it said.