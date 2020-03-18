Govt Seeks Mass Call Records; Telcos, Cong Raise Surveillance Fear

The government has asked telecom operators for call data records (CRD) of all mobile subscribers across several states for specific days of the last few months, The Indian Express has reported.

This unusual request has not only raised serious questions about the alleged violation of the Supreme Court’s ruling on privacy, but has also irked telecom operators into raising concerns about surveillance with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

According to the report, the request has been routed through local units of the DoT and CDR of consumers in the circles of Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have been sought.

Telecom executives have stated the request isn’t a one-off but has been on for the past several months.