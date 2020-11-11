Govt Brings Online News Portals, OTT Platforms Under I&B Ministry

"In the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, in the second schedule under the heading 'Ministry of Information and Broadcasting' after entry 22, the following sub-heading and entries shall be inserted, namely: Films and audio-visual programmes made available by online content providers; news and current affairs content on online platforms," read the notification dated Tuesday, 9 November.

The notification effectively brings OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, along with online news portals, under the ministry, which is currently headed by Prakash Javadekar.