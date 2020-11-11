Govt Brings Online News Portals, OTT Platforms Under I&B Ministry
The notification brings OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video, and online news portals, under the ministry.
The Centre has issued a notification bringing films and audio-visual programmes made by online content providers, as well as news and current affairs content on online platforms under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
"In the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, in the second schedule under the heading 'Ministry of Information and Broadcasting' after entry 22, the following sub-heading and entries shall be inserted, namely: Films and audio-visual programmes made available by online content providers; news and current affairs content on online platforms," read the notification dated Tuesday, 9 November.
The notification effectively brings OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, along with online news portals, under the ministry, which is currently headed by Prakash Javadekar.
