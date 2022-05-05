'Governor's Decision Was Not Needed': SC Raps Centre Over Perarivalan Mercy Plea

The court stressed that "it cannot shut our eyes when there is a violation of the Constitution," and said that it was not for the Union to defend the actions of the governor.

"The Governor acts on the behalf of the State. Why is the Union defending the Governor's action here in court?" the court added.

Perarivalan's plea, the Court underlined, was not concerned with law but with his personal liberty.

The judges said, "There’s a hanging sword on his head. He has had good conduct too ... We had asked you about the reference being correct ... Why don’t we release him? We don’t find it reasonable. It is not about what the President has to do on the reference. It is about the issue of the Governor’s power to refer the Cabinet’s decision to him."



(With inputs from Bar and Bench and The New Indian Express.)