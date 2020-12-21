Govt Writes to Farmer Unions, Urges Them to Set a Date for Talks
This will be the sixth round of talks between the farmer unions and the central administration.
The central government on Sunday, 20 December, urged the agitating farmer unions to set a suitable date for the next round of talks and specify their remaining concerns over the agriculture laws.
The Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal wrote a letter to 40 union leaders stating, “I request those previously invited protesting union leaders to provide details of their remaining concerns and doubts and suggest a date as per convenience for next round of talks,” The Economic Times reported.
The next meeting for resolving the issue is scheduled to be held in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi so that the ongoing protests end at the earliest, Aggarwal added.
He also said that in a draft proposal, the government on 9 December had made amendments on seven issues within the farm laws, one of them being a written assurance regarding the protection of the minimum support price (MSP).
However, the unions, who have been rallying for the complete revocation of the laws, rejected the proposal through an email sent by Krantikari Kisan Union state president Darshan Pal on 16 December, NDTV reported.
Thousands of farmers from states around the national capital and elsewhere have been expressing their discontent with the farm laws enacted by the Modi government in September 2020.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Economic Times)
