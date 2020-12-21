Govt Writes to Farmer Unions, Urges Them to Set a Date for Talks

The central government on Sunday, 20 December, urged the agitating farmer unions to set a suitable date for the next round of talks and specify their remaining concerns over the agriculture laws.

The Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal wrote a letter to 40 union leaders stating, “I request those previously invited protesting union leaders to provide details of their remaining concerns and doubts and suggest a date as per convenience for next round of talks,” The Economic Times reported.

This will be the sixth round of talks between the farmer unions and the central administration, after the first five rounds proved to be inconclusive.

The next meeting for resolving the issue is scheduled to be held in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi so that the ongoing protests end at the earliest, Aggarwal added.