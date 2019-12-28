Govt Rejected IAF Proposal to Strike Pak Post 26/11: Ex-IAF Chief

The government had rejected a proposal of the Indian Air Force to strike Pakistan terror camps after 26/11, said Former IAF Chief Dhanoa on Friday, 27 December.

While addressing students at VJTI annual festival Technovonanza, he said that India was well aware of the location of the terror camps and was ready but it was a political decision to carry out the strike or not, reported The Times of India.

He has in the past also stated that Pakistan indulges in propaganda battles, but it is important to understand that the Indian Air Force ‘has the ability to fight short, swift wars’ whether ‘on land, air, sea and space.’