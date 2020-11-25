Govt Must Open COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan to Scrutiny: Expert

Open the Distribution Plan Up for Scrutiny

As to why we don’t have enough information on a plan, Dr Khan says that governments need to be open with their data so that stakeholders can strengthen it. “We should be transparent and involve all parties, including the social sector that can give real, on-ground estimates and did so in the lockdown.”

When asked how we would reach every person in need, he answered we would have to rely on technology. “Although Arogya Setu did not work, we will have to rely on digital networks to reach everyone. There is a fear about security and exclusion, but hopefully, we will use technology to include people for the COVID vaccine.”



What We Know So Far of India's Vaccine Distribution Plan

The first batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Serum Institute of India (SII) is expected in India by January-end or early February, SII managing director Adar Poonawalla had said at HT Leadership Summit last week.

So far, there is nothing concrete from the government on the details of the plan apart from singular statements from ministers and stakeholders. We still need to know: