‘Sad State of Affairs’: Oppn Leaders Slam Centre Over GST Decision

Attacking the government, Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal said that the government shouldn’t thrust solutions on state governments, but should activate a disputes resolution mechanism. He further added that the Congress-ruled states are not happy with the outcome of the GST Council meeting.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that, "Being a Union Territory, it will be a big problem for Puducherry, as we have to go for market borrowing, and get permission from the RBI, it has to go through home ministry and its not possible for us to borrow money directly,” reported ET Now.