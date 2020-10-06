Govt Appoints Dinesh Kumar Khara as SBI Chairman for 3 years  

Dinesh Kumar Khara has been appointed as the State Bank of India (SBI) chairman for three years, effective from 7 October.

Khara will replace SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, whose three-year term comes to an end on 7 October, reported Livemint.

The government gave its approval for the Bank Board Bureau’s (BBB) recommendation on Tuesday, 6 October. On 28 August, the BBB had picked up three managing directors of the SBI to fill the vacant post.