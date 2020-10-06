Govt Appoints Dinesh Kumar Khara as SBI Chairman for 3 years
Khara will replace SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, whose three-year term comes to an end on 7 October
Dinesh Kumar Khara has been appointed as the State Bank of India (SBI) chairman for three years, effective from 7 October.
Khara will replace SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, whose three-year term comes to an end on 7 October, reported Livemint.
The government gave its approval for the Bank Board Bureau’s (BBB) recommendation on Tuesday, 6 October. On 28 August, the BBB had picked up three managing directors of the SBI to fill the vacant post.
Bank Board Bureau interviewed the MDs before sending the recommendation to the government.
Khara was appointed as managing director of SBI in August 2016 for a three-year term. He got a two-year extension in 2019 after review of his performance, reported Livemint.
(With inputs from Livemint and Times Now)
