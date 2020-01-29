Dr Kafeel Khan Arrested for Inflammatory Remarks at Anti-CAA Rally
Dr Kafeel Khan was accused of corruption and medical negligence in the BRD Medical hospital tragedy in 2017.
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday, 29 January, arrested Gorakhpur-based doctor Kafeel Khan from Mumbai for delivering an inflammatory speech during an anti-CAA protest in Aligarh, Hindustan Times quoted an official as saying.

Khan was arrested for making an objectionable statement during Aligarh protest, IG Amitabh Yash said.

An FIR was registered against Khan under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC at the civil lines police station in Mumbai on 13 December.

According to the FIR, Khan is accused of provoking the religious sentiments of Muslim students of the Aligarh Muslim University while he was addressing a gathering of around 600 students about the CAA on 12 December, The Hindu reported.

‘CAA to Give Employment to Thieves Stealing in Our Neighbourhood’

Khan allegedly said through the CAA, employment will be given to thieves who are stealing in our neighbourhood

“Kafeel said in his speech that ‘Mota bhai’ teaches us to become Hindu or Muslim but not human beings,” the FIR further said.

Khan also allegedly said in his speech that in RSS-run schools it is taught that people with beards are terrorists., according to The Hindu.

Khan, hit the headlines after the infant deaths tragedy in Gorakhpur's BRD hospital in 2017. Khan was suspended and arrested following the outrage over the incident.

More than 60 children had died between 10-12 August in 2017 due to shortage of oxygen cylinders.

However, a government-led probe had absolved him of the charges of corruption and medical negligence in 2019.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times and The Hindu.)

