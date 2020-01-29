Dr Kafeel Khan Arrested for Inflammatory Remarks at Anti-CAA Rally

Khan also allegedly said in his speech that in RSS-run schools it is taught that people with beards are terrorists., according to The Hindu.

Khan, hit the headlines after the infant deaths tragedy in Gorakhpur's BRD hospital in 2017. Khan was suspended and arrested following the outrage over the incident.

More than 60 children had died between 10-12 August in 2017 due to shortage of oxygen cylinders.

However, a government-led probe had absolved him of the charges of corruption and medical negligence in 2019.