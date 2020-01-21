GoodNews: Kerala Mosque Hosts Hindu Wedding, CM Lauds Move

In a rare wedding ceremony, a Hindu couple were married in a simple ceremony, following all Hindu traditions, inside a mosque in Kerala on Sunday, 19 January.

The marriage, hosted by the Cheruvally Muslim Jamaat mosque near Alappuzha, was held in front of a lighted traditional lamp with guests from both the communities participating. A small mandap was set up inside the mosque for the wedding. The wedding muhurtham was at 12:15 pm and a large crowd thronged the mosque to witness the wedding and bless the couple.

The bride Anju and the groom Sarath exchanged garlands and performed rituals in the presence of a Hindy priest at the mosque premises, which was decked up for the rare occasion signifying communal amity.

Anju lost her father last year when he died of a heart attack. She is the eldest of the three daughters.