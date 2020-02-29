‘Goli Maaro’ Slogans at Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, 6 Held
A video shared widely on Twitter on Saturday, 29 February captured a group of people raising slogans of “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro sa**** ko” (shoot the traitors) inside New Delhi’s congested Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.
Six Detained
Anuj Dayal, PRO, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, told The Quint that the slogans were raised at 10:52 am the same day.
“The DMRC/CISF immediately handed them over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police for necessary action,” Dayal added.
“Under Delhi Metro Operation & Maintenance Act 2002, any kind of demonstration or nuisance is prohibited in Delhi metro premises. Any passenger indulging in such act is liable to be removed from the Metro premises,” a statement issued by DMRC read.
DCP Metro Vikram Porwal told The Quint that the police has detained six people. “We have detained six boys. We are questioning them,” he said.
The controversial slogan has been raised several times by many BJP leaders in the wake of the anti-CAA protests. Among those BJP leaders is Union minister Anurag Thakur who in January had egged people attending a Delhi election rally to raise the incendiary slogan – triggering a row.
A man named Vaibhav Saxena had filmed the video while he was at the metro station.
‘Violence Coming to Your Door’
Several social media users criticised the people who raised such slogans at the metro station with some claiming that ‘violence has come to your door,’ and others stating that the “hate slogan has been normalised.”
