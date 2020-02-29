‘Goli Maaro’ Slogans at Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, 6 Held

“Under Delhi Metro Operation & Maintenance Act 2002, any kind of demonstration or nuisance is prohibited in Delhi metro premises. Any passenger indulging in such act is liable to be removed from the Metro premises,” a statement issued by DMRC read.

DCP Metro Vikram Porwal told The Quint that the police has detained six people. “We have detained six boys. We are questioning them,” he said.

The controversial slogan has been raised several times by many BJP leaders in the wake of the anti-CAA protests. Among those BJP leaders is Union minister Anurag Thakur who in January had egged people attending a Delhi election rally to raise the incendiary slogan – triggering a row.

A man named Vaibhav Saxena had filmed the video while he was at the metro station.