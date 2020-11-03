Why Thousands of Goans are Protesting on Railway Tracks 

The three projects in contention are the double-tracking of an old rail line from Karnataka’s Hospet to Vasco, laying down a 400-kV power transmission line, and four-laning of the existing NH 4A. These projects have been cleared by the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) headed by Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

According to the South-Western railway, double-tracking will help transport of ore and coal. However, environmentalists argue that this will result in the destruction of 128.28 hectares in Western Ghats’ ecologically sensitive area and a tiger corridor.

The second project is the four-laning of an existing 12-km stretch of NH41A, which will create a link between NH-4 and NH-17 connecting Panaji to Belagavi. The project will result in the felling of over 12,000 species of trees.

Finally, the 10-km power transmission line to get the additional 400kV feed from Karnataka to meet Goa’s peak electricity demand. High-tension wires over Tambdi-Surla stream where large birds like raptors and hornbills fly, felling of 4,139 trees and other environmental issues are raised over this project.