Over 70% Cab Drivers & Gig Workers Struggling to Survive, Over 40% Face Violence

“When customers pay with digital wallets like Paytm or PhonePe, the company charges around Rs 920 for a 40 km ride. However, if they pay with cash, the charge is only around Rs 615. It's baffling; there's no clarity or consistency in how these charges work.”

“We go to pick up food in a restaurant, but they tell us to wait outside. We miss our own meals to satisfy the hunger of the customers. Forget about offering water, the customers shout at us, make us climb many floors and disallow us from using their lifts! Dog bites are a serious issue in this field!”

These are testimonies of a cab driver working with a ride-hailing app and a delivery person respectively, as mentioned in the report.

After acknowledging the working conditions of app-based workers, the report noted that multiple mechanisms need to be put in place to “increase the wages of the drivers and eliminate the precarity that they face.”

For this, the report made the following recommendations: