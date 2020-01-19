Deported German Student Asked Not To Return on Current Visa

Jakob Lindenthal, the German student from IIT Madras who was made to leave the country by the immigration department for attending anti-CAA protests, has been advised by the Indian embassy in Germany to not return on his current student visa, reports the Sunday Express.

Jakob is a student of Technical University-Dresden (TUD) and was an exchange student in the Physics department of IIT-Madras as part of a collaboration between the two universities since 2008. He had joined IIT-Madras on 26 July 2019, and would have completed his course by May 2020.

His current student visa is valid till 27 June 2020.

However, he was famously photographed participating in an anti-CAA protest in Chennai which led to the immigration office calling him on 23 December and giving him less than a day to book his tickets, pack, vacate his hostel room and leave the country.