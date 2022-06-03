87 Fall Sick After Gas Leak in AP's Visakhapatnam, No Casualties Reported
The health of all workers is stable, the SP stated.
87 people fell sick, and at least 30 were admitted to the hospital on Friday, 3 June, after a gas leak at Porus Laboratories in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. However no casualties have been reported as yet.
"The number of those fallen sick due to gas leakage at Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd company in Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam has increased to 87 while no casualties have been reported so far," news agency ANI quoted SP Gowthami Sali as saying.
Of the 30 admitted, four people fell unconscious due to the incident. Visuals showed unconscious women workers in a bus being taken to a medical facility.
The health of all workers is stable, the SP added.
An investigation into the matter is underway by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and police officials, and the source of the leak is being identified. As per initial information, the gas is not fatal.
Reacting to the accident on Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to provide good treatment to those who are ill, and assured that the incident would be investigated.
(With inputs from ANI.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.