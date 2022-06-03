87 Fall Sick After Gas Leak in AP's Visakhapatnam, No Casualties Reported

87 people fell sick, and at least 30 were admitted to the hospital on Friday, 3 June, after a gas leak at Porus Laboratories in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. However no casualties have been reported as yet.

"The number of those fallen sick due to gas leakage at Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd company in Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam has increased to 87 while no casualties have been reported so far," news agency ANI quoted SP Gowthami Sali as saying.

Of the 30 admitted, four people fell unconscious due to the incident. Visuals showed unconscious women workers in a bus being taken to a medical facility.