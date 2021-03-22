Over 100 Injured as Gallery Collapses at Telangana Kabaddi Match
The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
At least 100 people were injured after a gallery collapsed in Telangana’s Suryapet on Monday, 22 March, where people had gathered in large numbers for the commencement of the 47th National Junior Kabbadi tournament.
The accident reportedly occurred after 7 pm on Monday.
The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Two people who are reported to be in a critical condition have been sent to Hyderabad for better medical treatment.
"No deaths have been reported and injured are undergoing treatment," the Suryapet Superintendent of Police said, speaking to news agency ANI.
About 1,500 people were present as spectators at the location where the accident took place.
Videos that emerged from the scene of the incident shows people falling in a wave-like motion as the stand collapses, causing commotion and panic.
On the video footage, the gallery stand appears to be made of wood. Several bystanders are seen trying to rescue those trapped under a pile of wood.
According to the police, the cause of the accident is suspected to be a weak structure, reported The News Minute. According to the report, the police said that they will be investigating the accident.
Three galleries were built at the location. Each gallery was made with a seating capacity of about 5,000 people with a total seating arrangement of 15,000 people.
Players from 29 states of the country have come to participate in the tournament.
(With inputs from The News Minute and ANI)
