Furnish Wrong Data: Arundhati Roy Urges People to Not Follow NPR

Author-activist Arundhati Roy on Wednesday, 25 December, claimed that the National Population Register (NPR) will serve as a database for the NRC and asked people to oppose the former by furnishing wrong names and addresses.

Addressing a protest gathering at Delhi University, she also claimed that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was targeted against the Muslims of the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said there was no link between the NPR and the NRC and their databases cannot be used for each other.