Fuel Prices at an All-Time High: Petrol at Rs 102 in Delhi, Rs 108 in Mumbai

Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. The difference between fuel rates across the states is due to value-added tax (VAT).

Fuel rates are revised on a daily basis by state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. The crude oil prices in international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates are taken into account while revising fuel rates.

Changes in prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.