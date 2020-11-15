From Biden and Trump to Trudeau, World Leaders Wish ‘Happy Diwali’

In a statement released by the White House, First Lady Melania Trump and he sent their “warmest wishes” to all those celebrating on the occasion of Diwali.

“During this Festival of Lights, friends, neighbors, and loved ones join in fellowship to commemorate the spiritual triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. As diyas are lit throughout homes, workplaces, communities, and places of worship, their warmth reminds us of the hope and devotion that faith and tradition bring into our lives,” the statement quoted outgoing President Trump as saying.

In the recently-concluded, US elections, Joe Biden won 290 electoral college votes, while outgoing President Donald Trump won 232 EC votes. However, Trump has refused to concede defeat and said that he would emerge a winner if only ‘legal votes’ are counted.