Fourth Suicide at Singhu Border; 40-Yr-Old Farmer Consumes Poison

A 40-year-old farmer, Amarinder Singh from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib, died by suicide on Saturday, 9 January, at Delhi-Haryana’s Singhu border – the epicentre of the farmer’s protests against three farm laws passed by the Centre.

He had consumed poison in hope that his death would "bring some success to the farmers’ movement". He was rushed to the Frank Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, Sonipat, but did not survive treatment.

The farmer allegedly consumed poison in the form of sulphas tablets near the main stage at around 4:30 pm. He collapsed in front of other farmers who rushed him to the FIMS hospital. He passed away around 7:20 pm, according to farmers and Baljeet Singh, the convenor of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’s IT Cell, reported The Indian Express.

He had told his friends that he was forced to take this step because the demands of the farmers’ of repealing farm laws and the Minimum Support Price were not being met, reported NDTV.