4 Arrested for Running Inter-State Pharma Drug Cartel in Punjab
Pharma opioids worth Rs 5.31 lakh were recovered from their possession from the accused, the police said.
Four persons, including two jail inmates, were arrested for operating an inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel from a jail in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib.
The police further added that pharma opioids worth Rs 5.31 lakh were recovered from their possession.
The arrested have been identified as Sunny Kumar of Ludhiana and Ranjit Singh alias Rinku of Ludhiana, Eshaan Gupta and Ravi Kumar, the police added.
Divulging details: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the police arrested Sunny Kumar on 23 January, after recovering 19,590 intoxicant tablets from his possession.
Ravjot Grewal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Fatehgarh Sahib said that, during questioning, Sunny revealed that he was supplying the intoxicant tablets to customers on the directions of Eshaan Gupta and Ravi Kumar, who used to contact him using mobile phones from the Central Jail, Ludhiana.
The stash: Following the lead, police had brought both the accused persons on a production warrant, Grewal added. A Samsung Guru mobile phone, which they were using in the jail, was also recovered from the pair.
Other details: In Ludhiana, an FIR was registered under various section of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
How it played out The DIG added that both the accused have revealed that they got pharma drug supplies from Ranjit alias Rinku, who the police arrested on Saturday.
“On accused Ranjit Rinku’s disclosures, the police teams have recovered 3.60 lakh tablets of Lomotil and 1.51 lakh tablets of Tramadol from pinpointed locations in Ludhiana,” Bhullar added.
What next?
SSP Fatehgarh Sahib said that they have procured police remand of accused Ranjit Rinku and further investigations are on to find out the main supplier.
More recoveries are expected, Grewal said.
