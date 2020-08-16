‘Distinguished’: Politicians Remember Ex-Cricketer Chetan Chauhan
PM Narendra Modi said he was “anguished” by the passing away of former cricketer and UP minister Chetan Chauhan.
Political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed their condolences after former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan died of COVID-19-related complications on Sunday, 16 August.
"Shri Chetan Chauhan ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters," PM Modi tweeted.
Chauhan, 73, was a Cabinet Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security in the Yogi Adityanath government in UP. Calling his death an "irreparable loss for the people of UP and the world of cricket", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told ANI that his last rites will be performed on Monday.
‘Great Loss for Indian Politics and Cricket’
Union Home Minister Amit Shah too called his passing away a "great loss for Indian politics and cricket."
Uttar Pradesh has recorded more than 1,50,000 cases of coronavirus so far, with the death toll standing at 2,393. Earlier, on 2 August, UP minister Kamal Rani Varun had died due to COVID-19 in Lucknow.
Chauhan, who represented India in 40 test matches and used to open with Sunil Gavaskar, was admitted to the hospital in early July after testing positive for coronavirus.
‘Shocked and Saddened’
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiu said he was "shocked and saddened by the demise of Shri Chetan Chauhan".
Meanwhile, Union Minister and former BCCI President Anurag Thakur told ANI, "It is unbelievable that Chetan Chauhan ji is not among us now. He was a very good person, besides being a cricketer and a politician."
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.