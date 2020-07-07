Former CEO of Bank Facing Probe Found Dead in His Car in Bengaluru
A formal confirmation is awaited on whether it is a case of suicide.
In a suspected case of suicide, the former chief executive officer (CEO) of Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank was found dead in a car in Bengaluru late on Monday, 6 July. A formal confirmation is awaited on whether it is a case of suicide.
Bangalore Mirror reported that 70-year-old Vasudev Maiya was found dead in his car at around 6:30 pm on Monday. The car was parked in the vicinity of his residence. The police from the jurisdictional Subramanyapura Police Station rushed to the spot after being alerted by a passerby.
According to the report, Maiya was one of those accused of misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 1,400 crore of the cooperative bank. He was raided recently on 18 June by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the case.
Other agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, CID (Criminal Investigation Department), RBI (Reserve Bank of India), and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, were also scrutinising the bank’s working over alleged irregularities, reported The Hindu.
Incidentally, the Karnataka High Court had also pulled up the probe agencies over lack of swift investigation in the case.
Investigations had reportedly revealed that while the bank claimed that only 1 percent of its turnover was spent for promotional purposes, it was, in fact, around 25 percent to 30 percent.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (toll-free): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.
(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)
