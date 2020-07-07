Former CEO of Bank Facing Probe Found Dead in His Car in Bengaluru

According to the report, Maiya was one of those accused of misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 1,400 crore of the cooperative bank. He was raided recently on 18 June by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the case.

Other agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, CID (Criminal Investigation Department), RBI (Reserve Bank of India), and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, were also scrutinising the bank’s working over alleged irregularities, reported The Hindu.

Incidentally, the Karnataka High Court had also pulled up the probe agencies over lack of swift investigation in the case.

Investigations had reportedly revealed that while the bank claimed that only 1 percent of its turnover was spent for promotional purposes, it was, in fact, around 25 percent to 30 percent.