'For Creating Awareness': Centre Defends PM Modi Photo on Vaccine Certificate
The government's response comes in the wake of widespread criticism directed its way over the photograph.
The photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the vaccination certificates reinforces the message for creating awareness about the importance of following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour even after vaccination, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 10 August.
"Given the context of the pandemic, its evolving nature and the fact that following of COVID appropriate behaviours has emerged as one of the most critical measures for preventing the spread of disease. The photograph along with the message of hon’ble Prime Minister in the vaccination certificates reinforces the message for creating awareness about the importance of following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour even after vaccination, in larger public interest."Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
The government's response comes in the wake of widespread criticism directed its way over the photograph, with many alleging that the move was politically-motivated. Some Opposition-ruled states, including Punjab and Chhattisgarh, had even dropped the photo from their certificates.
The Centre, however, has maintained that the photograph is merely a means to spread awareness.
"It is the moral and ethical responsibility of the government to ensure that such critical messages are disseminated to people in the most effective manner," Pawar said in response to a question submitted by INC leader Kumar Ketkar on the necessity of the photograph.
"The format of vaccination certificate, compliant with the WHO norms for vaccination certificates, including the message and presentation about importance of following COVID appropriate behaviour even after vaccination, has been decided keeping all these factors in consideration," the statement added.
